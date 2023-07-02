Bonner, Walter "Walt"



Walter "Walt" Bonner, age 80, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on June 28, 2023. He was born in Glendive, Montana on January 22, 1943 to the late Mildred and Willis Bonner.



In addition to his parents, Walt is preceded in death by his wife of 50 great years Jill Bonner; many loving brothers and sisters, and his very beloved dog Bruiser "B-B".



Walt is survived by his sons Walter A. (Linda) Bonner Jr. and Chris (Sandra) Bonner; siblings Sharon Baird and Willis Bonner; grandchildren Adam (Kaitlin) Bonner, Kyle Aldrich, Destany (Jodi) Davis, Brandon (Jaclyn) Aldrich; great grandson Sawyer Bonner; loving family members Pat and Aileen McClelland, Alice Perkins, Tom and Judy Moorman, and many other family and friends.



Funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service on Thursday.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Walt's honor to Day City Hospice, 7601 Paragon Rd Suite 201 & 203, Dayton, OH 45459, or Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420.



