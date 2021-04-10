BONEKOWSKI,



Mary Ellen



Beloved wife of the late Fred Bonekowski. Loving aunt to



numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Dear sister of Evelyn Bell. Mary passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the age of 93 years. She was a member of the Daughters of the American



Revolution #798641. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021, from 12:30 pm until the time of the Funeral Service at 1:30 pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy, Ohio 45231. Interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at



www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com