Bonekowski, Mary Ellen

BONEKOWSKI,

Mary Ellen

Beloved wife of the late Fred Bonekowski. Loving aunt to

numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Dear sister of Evelyn Bell. Mary passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the age of 93 years. She was a member of the Daughters of the American

Revolution #798641. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021, from 12:30 pm until the time of the Funeral Service at 1:30 pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy, Ohio 45231. Interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at


Funeral Home Information

Paul R. Young Funeral Home

7345 HAMILTON AVE

Mt. Healthy, OH

45231

https://www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

