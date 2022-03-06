BOND, Shriley

BOND, Shirley A.



Age 72, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022. Shirley was employed for many years at GM – Delphi in Kettering. She bowled in leagues at Poelking Lanes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Brad E. Bond Sr.; and by three brothers, Johnny, Ronnie and Larry Phillips. She is survived by



a daughter, Lisa (Kenny)



Freeders; sons, Brad (Brandi) Bond Jr. and Gary (Amber) Acevedo; grandchildren, Melanie, Mitchell, Garrett, Meadow, Kiera, Peyton, Hailynn, Elijah and Brad III; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Annabelle and River; sister, Cathy Phillips; and brothers, Gary and Harold L. Phillips Jr. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Funeral services will be Thursday at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to The Pink Ribbon Girls. Online condolences may be sent to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

