BOLLINGER, Karen

BOLLINGER (Baird),



Karen Jeanne



Age 78, formerly of Centerville, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021. Karen was born on May 14, 1943, in Delaware, Ohio, to Carl E. and Faith (Ankrom) Baird. After graduating from Frank B. Willis High School in Delaware in 1961, Karen



received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from The Ohio State University and her Master's



Degree in Education from the University of Dayton. Karen dedicated much of her life to education, retiring from Centerville Middle School after 25 years of teaching. During that time, she also served as an adjunct professor at Wright State University. Her kindness, patience, knowledge, and zest for learning earned her the admiration of students and educators alike. Karen was honored with Excellence in Teaching and Teacher of the Year awards. Karen was a longtime patron of the arts. Two of her favorite performances were War Horse and Wicked. She was very active with Muse Machine, which encourages high school and middle school students to make the performing and visual arts an important part of their lifelong learning and development. Karen was also an avid reader. Her extensive work with the Dayton Literary Peace Prize combined her love of literature and teaching. She was a world traveler and supported local artists wherever she went. Karen loved life and touched everyone she met with her smile and kind heart. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, teacher and friend. She will be forever missed. Karen is



preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Faith Baird; two brothers, Gary Baird and Donald Baird. She is survived by her high school sweetheart and loving husband of 56 years, Bruce B.; their two sons, Robert (Theresa) and Todd (Monica); grandsons, Kevin and Isaak; niece, Tracey; nephews, Michael,



Andrew, and Douglas. The family will greet friends 3-5 PM on Friday, July 9, with a service beginning at 5PM at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME. 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to the



Alzheimer's Association, 31 W Whipp Rd., Dayton, OH 45459 or Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd., SE Newark, OH 43055. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.

