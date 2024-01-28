Bolinger, Donald

Bolinger, Captain (Ret.) Donald



Captain Donald S. Bolinger, USN (Ret.), 88, of Palmyra, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Traditions of Hershey, Palmyra. He was born Thursday, November 21, 1935 to the late Donald D. and Mary (Smith) Bolinger. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Loretta Jean (Gowen) Bolinger.



After graduating from Duke University's ROTC program with a degree in Civil Engineering, Captain Don entered into a 28 year career with the Navy including service in Vietnam, and was awarded numerous commendations. Upon retirement, Don started a second career at Rutgers University, where he managed major construction projects. Don was committed to furthering the interests of fellow veterans, and served with VFW Post 9111 in Kendall Park, NJ. Don was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Duke Blue Devils basketball fan, and enjoyed weekends playing and watching golf.



Don is survived by his children and step-children: Daniel Bolinger, and Blake Bolinger and wife Christine, Michelle Scesa, Rick Pulyer and fiancé Ann Marie Novakowski; grandchildren, Celia, Cassie, Meredith, Elizabeth, Harrison, Taylor, and Julia Bolinger, and Bryce Scesa, Michael Scesa and wife Kristina; and former wife Sondra Bolinger. He is predeceased by a son, Donald Bolinger, Jr., and sister Martha Jane Hamilton.



A committal service will be held on Friday, February 2, 2024 at 10AM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at noon at the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078. A time of visitation will be held from 11AM until the start of the service at the funeral home.



Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com