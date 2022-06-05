BOLING, Sean M. "Mikey"



Age 30, of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 29, 2022, with his brother, Nickolas. Mikey worked at Suncraft Construction. He was preceded in death by his father,



Anthony Shawn Boling. Sean is survived by his mother, Verna Seibert; fiancée, Andi Jenkins; daughters, Haley Johnson and Lindsey Boling; sisters, Tabatha and Kayla Boling; brother, Brandon Boling; nieces and nephews; and many other



relatives and friends. Memorial service 5 PM, Friday, June 10, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights



Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike.

