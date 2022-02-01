BOLEY, Ronald C.



76 of Minster, Ohio, passed away December 19, 2021. He was born in Columbus, Ohio, September 7th, 1945. Ron earned a Bachelor of Arts from Ohio University and a Master of Arts in Education from The Ohio State University. He was married to Gena Williams Boley.



Ron was deeply committed to those with special needs and in addition to being the Director of Ohio's Department of



Mental Retardation and Developmental Disabilities he was



also the Executive Director of Ohio Special Olympics for several years, most recently as a member of the Board Emeritus.



Ron lived his life on his terms enjoying travel and adventures with his wife Gena until she could no longer travel due to



illness. He then personally cared for her until her recent



passing.



Ron was preceded in death by wife, Gena Williams Boley (1944-2021), parents LTC Maurice 'Peck' Boley (1920-2013) and Alma Erwin (1921-2004) and by a brother M. Steven Boley (1942-1989).



He is survived by a brother, Dick Mackey; nieces, Gretchen Bond and Glenda Kenner; and nephews, Jon Boley and



Michael S. Boley.



Private burial will take place at Fountain Cemetery in Fostoria.



Arrangements are being handled by Hoening & Son Funeral Home, 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, Ohio 44830.



Memorial contributions are suggested to the Ohio Special Olympics in care of the funeral home.



Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting



www.hoeningfuneralhome.com