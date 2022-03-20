Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

BOLAR, Richard

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BOLAR, Richard Allen

Richard Allen Bolar, 88, of Kettering / Bellbrook, Ohio, passed away on March 11, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Viewing /visitation time with the family will be Monday, March 28, at 10:00 AM at Fairhaven Church in Kettering, Ohio. Funeral services will be held immediately following at 11:00 AM with Pastor Ted Zabel officiating. Gravesite burial will follow at

David Cemetery. Arrangements are by Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills. Richard was born August 11, 1933, in Lancaster, Ohio, to Orville and Marguerite Bolar. He graduated from Lancaster High School in 1951, Asbury College in 1955, and earned a Master of Education degree from Miami University of Ohio in 1958. He married Marilyn June Riker Bolar on

August 22, 1954, in Glenwood, Indiana. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marilyn June, his four sons, his sister Joann Hacker, brother Michael Bolar, 16 grandchildren, and 7 great- grandchildren. More information can be found at


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com

In Other News
1
TURNBULL, Christine
2
PLATT, Billie
3
BROWN, Gregory
4
BILLINGTON, Joyce
5
COALSON, Richard
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top