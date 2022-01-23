BOHMAN, Jerome B. "Jerry"



Born March 4, 1931, in Dayton, Ohio, and died peacefully



after a brief illness on January 1, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton with family at his side. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, John and Theresa (Stang) Bohman, wife Carol (Honikel) on October 1, 2014, brother John and sister-in-law Mary Rose (Keville) Bohman, sister-in-law Marilyn (Miller) Bohman, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Walter and Ruth (Honikel) Moran, and sister-in-law Jeanne (DeZutter) Honikel. He is



survived by his loving children Mary (Paul Gibson) of



Arlington, Virginia, Thomas (Diane) of Austin, Texas, Michael (Hepsie) of Rockville, Maryland, David (Robin) of Nashville, Tennessee, Jane of Dayton, Edward (Ted) of Angola, Indiana, Ann Whitehair (Brad) of Dayton, and Susan (Ben Craft) of



Chicago, Illinois; grandchildren Jared and Joshuah Bohman, Derek, Claire and Henry Bohman, Kyle Bohman, Katherine Whitehair, Sam Craft and Michael Bohman, brother Carl and sister-in-law Kathy, brother-in-law Lawrence Honikel,



numerous nieces and nephews and friends. Jerry grew up in Russia, Ohio, and graduated from Russia High School in 1949. He pitched for the Russia Bengals of the Western Ohio League and threw the league's first no-hitter and was twice drafted by the Cincinnati Reds. Jerry received his Bachelor of Arts



degree in Economics with honors from the University of



Dayton in 1953. He played baseball for the Flyers and enjoyed roles with the U.D. Players. Jerry served as a First Lieutenant in the United States Army. He earned his law degree from the University of Chicago in 1958. While in Chicago he met Carol and they were married on June 15, 1957. Jerry and Carol



settled in Dayton, where Jerry practiced law for over fifty years. They were active members of St. Rita Catholic Church where Jerry served on the Parish Council. Among his many volunteer activities, Jerry served on the Board of the Central YMCA and was volunteer of the year in 1989 for work on the Y's redevelopment. He participated in the Dayton Catholic



Interracial Council and attended the March on Washington in 1963. Jerry served as President of the Archdiocesan Council of the Laity and received the Thomas More Award in recognition of his service. He was a longtime member of the Riverdale



Optimist Club and served as its president. He also served on the Board of Choices in Community Living, Inc. Family was the center of Jerry's life. He and Carol were dedicated to their eight children and involved in their school and extracurricular activities. He enjoyed time with his nine grandchildren,



attending numerous games and concerts. Jerry and Carol were longtime attendees of the Dayton Opera, Philharmonic and Dayton Art Institute. Their love of nature led them to volunteer at Aullwood Audubon Center. Jerry and Carol also



enjoyed travel and made European tours as well as adventures in the United States. They enjoyed classes at the University of Dayton Lifelong Learning Institute. Jerry was an avid runner, reader and lover of classical music. He and Carol enjoyed many wonderful times with family and friends at their cottage on Clear Lake in Northern Indiana. Jerry was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend who touched many lives. He will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jerry's memory to the Dayton



Performing Arts Alliance (https://daytonperformingarts.org/



donate/) or Choices in Community Living, Inc. (https:// choicesincommunityliving.com/give-now/). Arrangements in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

