BOHANNON, Robert D.



91, of Dayton, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022. He was born to James and Julia Bohannon on April 19, 1931, in Lenore, Kentucky. Robert served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was a life member of both V.F.W. # 9582 and American Legion #668 in Vandalia. He was owner of Bos' Sales, American Pride Pools & Spas, and Heroes & Legends Bar. Preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Toy Bohannon, in 2001; great-grandson, Kelly John Bohannon; and 8 siblings. Survived by 3 sons, Steven (Kay) Bohannon of Middletown, OH, Kevin (Mary) Bohannon of Dayton, and Chuck (Donna) Bohannon of Clayton, OH; sister-in-law, Stella Bohannon; his 8 grandchildren, Bret (Julie), Jamie (Tom) Payne, Kyle (Anne), Clinton Lewis, Kevin, Jr., Kerry, Nicole and Casey; 12 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Burial to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends 10a.m.-11:00 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to any veteran service organization. To leave a special message for the family, please visit



