BOHANNON, Pauletta

BOHANNON, Pauletta M.

Age 77, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, April 2nd, 2021. Memorial service will be held at 5:00 pm, Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Robert Jackson

officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:30 pm - 5:00 pm. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com;

virtual streaming link available.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

