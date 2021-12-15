BOGGS, Dakota Lee



27, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, in his home. He was born Friday, April 15th, 1994, the son of Raymond C. Boggs and Rebecca L. Neher. He was a student at Shawnee High School, a graduate from ECOT learning center and a dedicated center manager for the Beavercreek, Ohio, U-Haul since 2015. Dakota is survived by his mother, Rebecca; father, Raymond; brothers, Kaleb and Raymond; sisters, Heather and Kirstin; grandparents, Margaret and Joyce; and best friends, Lincoln, Megan, Jace, Salem,



Andy, Mike, Taylor, Matt, Kassidy, Kelsie and many others. Other than spending time with family, friends and at work, Dakota had a passion for music and venturing through Azeroth with his friends. He also had a love for animals and nature. If he wasn't writing a new song, learning a new instrument, or battling through dungeons and games with his friends, then he was out in nature helping animals and protecting the wild. Dakota had a huge heart, quiet personality and had an ability to sense when people needed his help. He touched many lives with his generosity, sarcasm, relaxed manner, and the ability to love. Dakota was an inspiration to everyone around him, to not only be better, but to be a more loving and happier person. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021, from 4-6 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of



Dakota's life will be held on Friday at 9:30 am in the funeral home with Pastor Nathan Carey officiating. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



