BOGGS, Bernard Clifton "Clif"



97, of Springfield passed away July 6, 2021. He was born on March 29, 1924, Rainelle, WV, in a C & O Company house. He was the son of John Vanvenen and Bessie May (Keyes) Boggs. At an early age Clif began hunting with his father. It became a lifelong hobby and passion. Other hobbies include fishing, taxidermy, swimming, and model airplanes with a goal of becoming a pilot. His hard work ethics landed him his first job at the Nehi Bottling Company in McRoss, WV. He later took out a small loan to attend a sheet metal school in Wichita, KS. Following graduation, he began working for the Curtiss-Wright Airplane Company. Clif was drafted into service in March of 1943 and shipped to the Tank Destroyers Pioneer Platoon in Camp Hood, TX. From there he began his boyhood dream of becoming a pilot and was sent to Santa Ana, CA, for pre-flight training, then to Hemet, CA; Ontario, CA; Williams Field, AZ; Las Vegas Army Air base; Lincoln, NE; Rapid City Army Air Base; and finally, to Harington Army Air Base, TX, where single engine fighter pilot training began. He was released from service in November 1945. Clif entered West Virginia University in 1946 graduating with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. There he found the love of his life, Hilda Fitz Randolph. They were married in September 1950 in Berea, WV. They moved to Springfield, Ohio, in 1951 where Clif accepted a job at WPAFB in the Flight Dynamics Lab. That job lasted 28 years, the last 20 as a supervisor. His work at the base was revolutionary in regard to aircraft structure testing. Previously, structure testing was performed by applying static loads (sandbags) onto the wings, same as the Wright brothers. Clif eliminated sandbags and applied actual flight loads and inertia forces in simulated flight by using hydraulics. In addition, he facilitated a method for applying loads at flight temperatures. Clif and Nirmal Mondal developed Direct Digital Control to allow all aircraft loads to be commanded by one computer. In 1961 Hilda and Clif purchased their first Vizsla bird dog and started the Behi Kennel. They formed the Vizsla Club of Ohio, later becoming the Vizsla Club of Greater Cleveland in 1965. They then formed the Miami Valley Vizsla Club in 1969. Over forty years Clif and Hilda finished 17 field trial champions of which 6 were Dual Champions (field and show champions). They visited communist Hungary in 1977 to meet other Vizsla owners. Clif authored several books including "The Vizsla" in 1973 (with revisions in 1982 and 2000), "Succeeding with Pointing Dogs-Field Trials and Hunting Tests" in 1989, and "History of Static Testing and Air Force Structures Testing" in 1979. In 2010 the Vizsla Club of America awarded Clif a life membership. At the age of 71 Clif began playing golf. He competed in three leagues and built a small golf course on his property. Clif was preceded in death by his parents and wife Hilda (2009). He is survived by his four children Diana Boggs, Dr. Nancy Heinold DVM, Randy Boggs (Sue), and Carl Boggs (Tina); his two wonderful granddaughters Leah Marquardt and Rebecca Boggs; and sister Allyne Chinault; his pseudo son, Mike Meyers. Services to honor Clif will be Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 2:00PM in the Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. Visitation will begin at 12:30PM. Burial to follow in Vale Cemetery. Memorial contributions are requested to the Clark County Chapter of the American Red Cross or the Salvation Army. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



