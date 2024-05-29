Boggess, William R.



William R. Boggess (Bill), 89, passed away on May 15, 2024 at Arlington Pointe Nursing Home in Middletown, Ohio. He was born on February 23, 1935 to parents, William F. Boggess and Helen (Ashton) Boggess.



Bill proudly served in the U.S. Army and retired from AK Steel in Middletown. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Wilda (Tolson) Boggess and his sister Mary Louise Reed.



Services will be held on June 1, 2024 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home located at 517 S. Sutphin Street Middletown, Ohio 45044. Visitation will be 11:00 am - 12:00 pm. A service will follow at 12:00 pm. Interment will be at North Monroe Cemetery located at 301 N. Main Street Monroe. Ohio 45050. Memorial contributions may be made to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Drive # 200 Mason, Ohio 45040.



