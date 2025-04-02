Bogard, Jeffrey Allen



Jeffrey Allen Bogard, 50, of Springfield, passed away March 27, 2025. He was born November 25, 1974 in Springfield, the son of David E. and Janice F. (Fox) Bogard. Jeffrey was an accomplished artist who had graduated from the Columbus College of Art & Design. One of his special portraits currently hangs in the Ohio Statehouse. Survivors include his mother, Janice Bogard; grandmother, Jessie L. Fox; and several special aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family members. He was preceded in death by his father, David Bogard; brother, Daniel Bogard; and grandparents, Ralph Fox and Norval and Velma Bogard. Private services will be held for Jeffrey's family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to assist with expenses. Arrangements entrusted to the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



