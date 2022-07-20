BOGARD, Daniel David



50, of Springfield, passed away July 14, 2022, at Nationwide Children's Hospital following a lifelong heart disorder. He was born November 16, 1971, in Springfield, the son of David E. and Janice F. (Fox) Bogard. Daniel was a graduate of Shawnee High School and the photography program at Clark State. Photography was his passion. He had worked at the Little Miami Flower Company for many years and more recently at David Garrett Jewelers. Daniel was a very friendly person. Even with the illness that he dealt with his whole life, he was always worried about others. Survivors include his parents, David and Janice Bogard; brother, Jeff Bogard; grandmother, Jessie Fox; special cousins, Mindy and Daniel Whitehead; special friends, the Garrett Family; and several special aunts, uncles, and other family members. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Ralph Fox, Norval and Velma Bogard. The family would like to thank the staff at Nationwide Children's Hospital for the fantastic care they gave Daniel throughout his life. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Chaplain Dave Garrett officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

