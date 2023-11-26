Bogan, Robert Irvin



Robert Irvin Bogan, age 77, of Troy, passed away on Friday, November 17, 2023 at his residence. He was born on November 6, 1946 in Harveysburg, OH to the late Robert Sherman and Anna Mae (Irvin) Bogan.



Bob is survived by his wife: Raquel C. (Dozer) Bogan; two children: Chris (Sarah) Bogan and Tara Lewis (Doyle) Stradling; three stepchildren: Tabrah Noriega, DeAnte (Mycha) Smith and Bryson Smith; twelve grandchildren: Alyssa Stradling, Connor Stradling, Connor Lewis, Alec Lewis, Dana Stradling, Arlo Bogan, Ruby Bogan, Levi Hamilton, Daijah Smith, Vincent Noriega, Dailan Smith and Dayana Smith; one brother: Jeffrey Lee Bogan and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife: Patty Bogan; sister: Deborah Ann Bogan and brother: James Allen Bogan.



He was a graduate of West Carrollton High School. He retired from the US Army after 20 years of service including two years in Vietnam. He later retired from Greater Dayton RTA. He was an avid lover of music, especially big band and jazz. He loved spicy foods, fishing and was a loyal Buckeye fan. A lifetime member of the AMM, Association of Military Musicians. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend.



A Chapel service will be held at 3:00 PM on December 1, 2023, at the Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum, 118 Woodland Avenue, Dayton, OH, with military honors to follow. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service. The family will conclude with a gathering in Troy.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, Koester Pavilion or Give Inc. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baird Funeral Home

555 N. Market St.

Troy, OH

45373

https://www.bairdfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral