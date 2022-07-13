springfield-news-sun logo
BODDIE, Terry Lee

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BODDIE, Sr., Terry Lee

Age 69, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Friday, July 15, 2022, at Rhema Lighthouse Christian Center, 3271 Glen Helen Road, Dayton, Ohio 45406, with Rev Albert Boddie, Jr. officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

