BODDIE, John

BODDIE, Jr., John Willie



Age 78, of Indianapolis, IN, formerly of Dayton, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021.



Funeral service 11 am Tuesday, December 21 at Ethan Temple Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 4000 Shiloh Springs Rd. Visitation 10-11 am. (Mask



Required). Interment Dayton



National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.