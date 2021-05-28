BODDIE, Jacqueline



Jacqueline Boddie passed away May 17th, 2021, in Delaware. She was born October 28th, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her



parents Craig and Vera



Williams and her Husband



Robert Henry Boddie. She leaves to cherish her memory, Brenda (Danforth) Spearman, Terri Lynn Boddie, Robert Boddie, Daniel James Boddie and her loving sister Joyce



Williams, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a host of



relatives and friends. Jackie was an avid reader, the family had trouble keeping her with a supply of reading material. She



also enjoyed all kinds of music and natures beauty. She was a woman full of wisdom and positivity.



A memorial service will be announced at a at a later date.

