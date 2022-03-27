BODDIE, Carlton A.



Age 65, of Beavercreek Township, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at his residence. He was born May 3, 1956, in Rocky Mount, NC, the son of the late



Frank Boddie Jr. and Lenora (McCoy) Boddie, currently of Wilberforce.



Mr. Boddie is survived by his wife, Teresa D. (Wilson) Boddie of Beavercreek Twp., whom he married June 16, 1984; his daughter: Devin A.J. Boddie, of



Xenia; mother and step-father: Lenora and John Johnson; brothers: Herbert Boddie and Kelvin Boddie, both of Dayton; and sister: Toinette V. Boddie of Beavercreek; mother-in-law: G. Louise Wilson; sister-in-law: Lisa Womack and brother-in-law: Mike Wilson, all of Springfield; as well as numerous



nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Mr. Boddie was a 1974 graduate of Xenia High School, where he was a key player on the basketball team. He was an accomplished cook and grill master. He retired from General Electric and had previously been employed by Vernay Laboratories. He had also been the owner and operator of TCB Trucking. He was a loving and devoted husband and father and will be sorely missed.



Services will be held 12 Noon, Wednesday, March 30th at Middle Run Baptist Church, 1000 E. Church St., Xenia with



Pastor Gary Chapman officiating. He will be buried at Cherry Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday



from 11 AM until the time of service at the church. Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (Services have been entrusted to McColaugh Funeral Home.)

