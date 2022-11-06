BOCKO, Robert J. "Bob"



Age 81, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born on August 4, 1941, in Dayton, OH, to the late Stefan and Josephine (Plsek) Bocko. Bob graduated from Northridge High School in 1959. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. Bob retired alongside his wife after 28 years as a Realtor.



He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Nancy; daughter Melissa and son-in-law Chad Sass; grandchildren Lauren and Garrett; sister Janet (Wayne Hieatt); brother-in-law Tom Richardson and many nieces, nephews and friends that he loved dearly.



A Mass will be held 10AM, Friday, November 11, 2022, at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 435 E National Rd., Vandalia, OH 45377. Burial to immediately follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Bob's name to a charity of your choice. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at



