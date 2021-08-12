springfield-news-sun logo
BOBO, Joe Venson

Joe Venson Bobo of Wilkins Township, PA, passed on

August 4, 2021. Beloved

husband of Jacqueline D. Bobo; father of Fred Felton III, Karen A. Bobo, the late Dion Lamar Bobo, and Ashli C. Bobo; also survived by grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, August 14, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Covenant Church of Pittsburgh, 2110 Andrews Drive, where a service honoring his life will be held immediately following at 11 a.m. Masks and social distancing will be required. Interment, Restland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mad Dads of Greater Pittsburgh. Arrangements

entrusted to House of Law, Inc. www.houseoflawinc.com.

