In Loving Memory



Joan J. Boatman



7/1/1924 - 4/13/2016



79 years ago today, we were not only made one, we were also made the happiest couple on earth. We were blessed with 73 years living together. Almost 6 year ago, those years ended with Joan's last words "I love you Raymond". The same words she spoke 79 years ago. Now I still exists,



but I really don't know how to live without Joan.



Love you always, Raymond.