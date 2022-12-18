BOARD, Henry W.



76, of Springfield, passed away December 15, 2022, at Southbrook Care Center. He was born November 16, 1946, in Springfield, the son of Elmer Elsworth Board and Esphy (Duffy) Fraley. Henry had been very involved in the CB radio division of Clark County Emergency Management Services. He was a wood crafter, and he enjoyed cooking, fishing, listening to 50's and 60's music, and Michigan Wolverines football. Survivors include two children, Chuck Allan Board and Espy Jane Brown; grandchildren, Kyle, Caleb, Carl, and Allysha Brown and Bryce Board; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Russell Andrews and Richard Board; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn (Massie) Board on July 28, 2012; brothers, Charles and Gary Board; sister, Sharon Williams; and his parents. A memorial service will be held for Henry at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

