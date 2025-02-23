BLUE, RONALD



RONALD E. BLUE, 68, of Springfield, passed away into the loving arms of his Savior on February 19, 2025. He was born on July 30, 1956, in Wauseon, Ohio, to his parents, Marion and Ruth (Rhine) Blue.



Ronald dedicated many years of his life to Archway Cookie, Inc., where he was a valued and hardworking employee. Ron was a member of Park Street Brethren Church in Ashland, Ohio before moving to Clark County at the end of November of 2012. Outside of work, he found joy in completing puzzles and listening to music and also enjoyed singing in the Grace Brethren Youth Choir at Grace Brethren Church in Ashland, Ohio. He also enjoyed singing with TAC Choir during the years that he worked at TAC Industries of Clark County. Ronald was known for his independence. He had a deep passion for classic cars and spent countless hours traveling across the country to attend car shows with his dad, where he admired vintage automobiles and connected with fellow enthusiasts. However, the true love of Ronald's life was his 1955 Anniversary Gold Chevy Bel-Air that he owned and maintained for nearly forty years. Ronald is survived by his mother, his sister Rebecca (Mark) Alexander, and his nieces Sarah (Kevin) Craig, Emily (Caleb) Mounts, and Anne (Stephen) Eggleston. He is preceded in death by his father. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Southgate Baptist Church, with the celebration of life beginning at 11:00 a.m. A graveside service will take place on Monday, March 3, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Ashland Cemetery in Ashland, Ohio. Ronald will be remembered for his love of classic cars, his appreciation for life's simple joys, and his unwavering independence. To send flowers or to leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.littletonandrue.com.





