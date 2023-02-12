BLUE, James D.



Aug. 3, 1940 - Feb. 6, 2023



James Dale (Jim) Blue passed away on February 6, 2023,



after a long battle with dementia and Alzheimer's. Jim was a math teacher and coach at Centerville City Schools for 35 years. He retired in 1997, along with his wife Anne, who also taught for many years at Centerville City Schools. In 2000 Jim and Anne moved to Sun City Hilton Head, South Carolina, where Jim enjoyed playing golf, bowling and online fantasy sports. He and Anne enjoyed traveling in the US and Europe and also had an active social life with their many friends. After Jim developed dementia, they spent a year in St. Petersburg, FL, to be close to their son Timothy Blue, his wife Johanna and their 3 grandchildren. In the autumn of 2021, they again relocated to eastern Tennessee to follow their family. Jim is survived by his wife, Anne; son, Timothy; daughter-in-law, Johanna; and their three grandchildren, Keanu, Sabrena, and Noah. Tetrick



