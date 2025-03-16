Bliss, James W. "Jim"



James W. Bliss, known affectionately to friends and family as Jim or JB, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2025, at the age of 64 in Dayton, Ohio. Born on September 13, 1960, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Jim was preceded in death by his loving parents, John Bliss Sr. and Mitzi Bliss; his sister Jill Bliss; his nephew Jackie Bliss Jr. and his loved and adored son Jimmy Bliss. He leaves behind a family who cherished him deeply, including his grandson Maverick Bliss and Maverick's mother, Stephanie Throckmorton of Marshville, NC; his daughter, Kristin Fogle of West Milton; his brother, Jack Bliss (Ashlee); his nephew Jason Bliss and also Jack, Jaiden and Josie; step-mother Roberta Bliss and also a big group of guys who had a special bond with him including his childhood and golf buddies. Jim was a respected businessman, having been the owner and operator of JB Mulch, where his hard work and dedication were evident in the thriving enterprise he built. His professional life was not just about success but also about the relationships he fostered. Jim's involvement in his community and associations reflected his commitment to service and his belief in giving back. Beyond his professional endeavors, Jim was a man of many passions. He enjoyed attending a weekly Thursday evening Bible study with his core group of dear friends, he was an avid golfer, finding joy and relaxation on the greens and he was a big football fan where he enjoyed watching the game with his faithful companion, Jack-his beloved dog-always by his side. He had the best sense of humor, a contagious laugh and always a joke. However, nothing compared to the time he spent with his grandson, Maverick. Those moments were the highlight of his days, filled with laughter and the kind of love that transcends generations. The family will receive friends 5:30-6:30PM Thursday March 20, 2025 at Christian Life Center 3489 Little York Rd. Dayton, OH 45414. Immediately to follow at 6:30PM there will be a Celebration of Life with Pastor Libby Martin officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Outer Banks Dare Challenge, 22631 NC 345 Manteo, NC 27954 or to Anchor of Hope, 6618 Point Comfort Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226. As we say goodbye to Jim, we celebrate a life lived with genuine kindness and an open heart. His memory will continue to inspire us to cherish our loved ones, to embrace our passions, and to approach life with the same friendly spirit that he embodied. Arrangements in care of Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com