BLEVINS, Wallace

BLEVINS, Sr., Wallace N. "Hop"



95, of Trenton, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. He was born in Middletown on April 19, 1927, to parents, James and Anna Kate (Conkin) Blevins. Hop had worked as a carpenter for Armco Steel Corp. He was a veteran of the United States



Army. Hop enjoyed all sports and played baseball, basketball and softball, even in a senior league. Most of all he enjoyed watching his granddaughters play sports. He loved dancing, especially square dancing, and being outdoors tending to his garden. Hop is survived by his wife, Rubie (Slough) Blevins; son, Wallace "Wally" (Susan) Blevins, Jr.; granddaughters,



Sarah (Chris) Little and Rachel (Jared) Price; great-grandchildren, Julia Suzanne Price and Ethan Wallace Little; and numerous other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Clarence Blevins; and sisters,



Edith Sohn and Estelle McDonald. Funeral Service will be



Friday, May 27, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 12:00 noon - 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at



