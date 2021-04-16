BLEVINS, David W.



David W. Blevins, age 56, of Hamilton, passed away



Monday, April 12, 2021, at



Hospice of Hamilton. He was born July 25, 1964, in



Hamilton, Ohio, the son of



Juanita Thomas Blevins and the late Pal Blevins. David owned and operated Blevins Exterminating Company in Hamilton and was an avid coin collector. He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Sherry Hurst Blevins; his mother Juanita



Blevins; four children Amanda Blevins, Jeffrey (Kori) Blevins, David (Cody) Blevins, and Sarah Blevins; and two grandchildren Honor and Dovie. A celebration of life service for David will be held at a later date. The family wishes to express



their sincere thanks to Hospice of Hamilton for their compassionate care of David. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080



Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, is serving the family.



