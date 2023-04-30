Blevens, Barbara Rose



Age 89 of Fairfield passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023. She is survived by one daughter, Kathy (Rock) Rutherford. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 2, 2023 from 11:30AM until time of service (1:30PM) at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, 45014. For full obit visit www.avancefuneralhome.com

