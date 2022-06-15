BLESSING, Melinda J. "Mindy"



Melinda "Mindy" J. Blessing, 62, of Springfield, passed away on June 13, 2022, after a fearless battle with cancer (to the extent that she held on to meet her 10th grandchild weeks prior).



Mindy was born on September 18, 1959, in Troy. She graduated from Tipp City High School, Class of 1978. She completed nursing school at Clark State, graduating in 1988. Mindy began her nursing career at Mercy Medical Center where she dedicated 18 years. In 2009, she continued her career at Ohio Valley Medical Center where she worked until her cancer



diagnosis in March of 2021. During her nursing career, Mindy precepted many new nurses and was even sought after by



students. She took great pride in her work and was loved by her patients and coworkers.



Mindy had a knack for writing and enjoyed creating poems that captured precious family memories. She also enjoyed cooking and baking, to which her husband claimed each new dish was 'the best.' With an adventurous spirit, she loved



traveling, especially camping trips with her husband. In the spring and summer months, she looked forward to watching her grandchildren show hogs. We will miss Mindy dearly but we will find comfort and joy in the memories made.



Mindy is survived by her husband of 31 years, James "Jim" Blessing; her children; Zach (Marlene) Price, Anthony



(Stefanie) Price, Amber Blessing-Scurlock, Kyle Blessing, Emily Blessing, and Jamie Blessing; her grandchildren; Allen Price, Tanner Price, Zane Price, Sabrina Johnson, Victoria Johnson, Colton Price, Kenadie Moore, McKinlee Scurlock, Iree Cox, and Matteo Blessing; her sisters Jelana Saunders (special friend, Emma Sue Nolan) and Phyllis (Ronald) Braun; her sister-in-law and compassionate caregiver, Joan Saunders; and her nieces and nephews; Ronald (Chris) Braun Jr., Greg (Shelly) Braun,



Julie Edwards, Shelby Saunders, and Amy (Todd) Weinbrecht. She is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Ruby



Saunders, her beloved brother, Ronald Saunders, and nephew, Matthew Saunders.



Family and friends will be received on Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. A celebration of Mindy's life will be held at the funeral home on Friday, June 17, 2022, beginning at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Pastor Jim Welch. Mindy will be laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the National Brain Tumor Society or Hospice of Dayton in Mindy's remembrance. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



