BLANTON, Felecia B., age 65 of Trotwood OH, transitioned from earthly life on Sat, Apr 1, 2023. Funeral service will be held on Fri, Apr 14, 2023, 12:00 pm at Greater Allen AME Church, 1620 W 5th St, Dayton OH 45402, Rev John E. Kidd, officiating with Rev Carl L. Blanton, Eulogist. The family will receive relatives & friends Friday at the church beginning at 11:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED. Final Disposition: Cremation. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. 3rd St.

