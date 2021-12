BLANKS, Evernee L.



"Laverne"



Of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021. Funeral service 11 am Thursday, December 30, at Pleasant Green M. B. Church, 5301 Olive Rd. Visitation 9-11 am. (Mask Required). Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.