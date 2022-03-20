Blakley, Jeann

BLAKLEY (Ratliff), Jeann



Passed away on March 16, 2022. She was born in Cumberland, Kentucky, on December 10, 1935 to Arkey and James Butler Ratliff. Jeann's family moved to Hamilton when she was a child and she graduated from Hamilton High School. Jeann married Richard Blakley in 1965 and had a son Rexeford Kevin Ratliff. Jeann lived in many states across the country following her husband's engineering career. She was a legal secretary and worked for the Butler County Health Department as well.



Jeann leaves three nieces; Linda Benninghofen, Brenda Roddy, Dr. B. Gayle Niehaus and nephews Steve and David Hogg. Jeann was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son and sisters Omega Hogg and Dorothy Ratliff as well as several fur babies. A special thank you to the employees at Huntington Court and Bella Vista Hospice for their loving care.



Rest In Peace dear Jeann. God is taking you to your eternal home to be reunited with your loved ones again. Private



services will be held at the convenience of the family.

