Blakeney, Helen

Blakeney (Elsner), Helen Elizabeth



Helen passed peacefully on May 23, 2023 in Dayton Ohio. Loving wife, mother and grandmother born May 29, 1934 in Cincinnati. Helen graduated from Julienne High School in Dayton and the University of Cincinnati with a BA in education. She loved children and dedicated many years to the Girl Scout organization volunteering as a leader. Her love of children grew exponentially as she became a grandma to four granddaughters. Helen was married to Jim Blakeney for 65 years. Jim was her soul mate and best friend. Their enduring passion for one another never wavered even during the last moments of their lives. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters Susan Holding (Chris Holding) and Judy Shuppert along with grandchildren Heather Holding (Daniel Chow), Kara Holding, Emma Shuppert and Laura Shuppert and her siblings Frank Elsner and Cathy Elsner. Friends and family are invited to attend the celebration of life on June 9 at 10:30am for calling hours and 11:00am service at St Charles Borromeo Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd, Kettering, Ohio 45429.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Dayton, (Hospiceofdayton.org). Online condolences can be made online at tobias-funeral.com

