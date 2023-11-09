Blake, Quintin Terrance



Age 31, of 504 West Sherry Dr., passed away Monday, October 30th, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. A native and resident of Trotwood, OH, for all of his life, Quintin spent his life creating music that connected the Gem City, and creating the group Invadr Gang with his inseparable friends. Quintin is survived by his partner of 10 years, Ambreia Mickler and her daughter Amiyah Mickler; his Mother Karen S. Blake; four Brothers, Evan, Allan (LeeAnna), Ira (Lauren) and Ian (Paige) Blake of Dayton and Columbus; Brother-in-Law Anthony "Three" Shepard; Sister Schantiel Lark; Sister-in-Law Jessica Morgan; Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and a full city's worth of beloved friends and musicians whose lives he enriched as only he could. Quintin is preceded in death by his Father, Edward James Blake.



Funeral service will be held 11 A.M. Friday, November 10 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3211 Lakeview Dr., Dayton, OH 45417. Reverend Joe Whitt officiating. Interment West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation is 10 A.M. on Friday at the church until the time of service. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to the Thomas Funeral Home.



A special thanks to Quintin's place of employment, The Dayton Daily News, for honoring the family and Quintin's work.



