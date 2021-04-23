X

BLAIR, John Anthony

John Anthony Blair, age 72, passed away at his residence in Fairborn on March 7, 2021. He is preceded in death by his

parents and his, brother Gary. John is survived by his wife

Terry of 43 years and three children John Christopher (Ashlie) Blair, Alex Blair, and Nicole Freeland; one sister, Debbie Gottschlich; and one brother, Steve Blair. John was a loving husband, father, grandfather of seven, and great-grandfather of one. He had many friends within the community and the local music scene, and he loved to make people laugh. A

visitation will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021, from 10 am- noon with a service for family to follow at Burcham Tobias

Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St. in Fairborn. Condolences may be left at www.BurchamTobiasFuneralHome.com. Donations may be made in John's memory to the charity of your choice.

