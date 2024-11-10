Blair, Donald Ernest



BLAIR, Donald Ernest age 90, passed away Tuesday, October 29, at Otterbein Middletown SeniorLife Neighborhood. He was born January 12th, 1934 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Ernest and Ida (Schmidt) Blair. After graduating from Pittsford High School (Pittsford, Michigan), Don worked in the press room at Willys-Overland Motors making civilian jeeps in Toledo. When his draft number came up for the Korean War, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He completed his instruction with the USAF Pilot Training Class 55-India just as the war was ending.While serving in Tripoli, Libya, he met Captain Nancy Mumma. They were married in September, 1964 in Colorado Springs and then began life together at Selfridge AFB, Michigan. After several years of peacetime flying with the Air Rescue Service, Don was sent to fly C-7 Caribou planes in the Vietnam War for a one-year tour. While overseas, his first son was born, and a few years later, the couple welcomed a second son. Following additional assignments in Orlando, Florida and Fairbanks, Alaska, Don retired from military service. The family moved to Beavercreek, Ohio where they resided for twenty years while Don worked for Sears Service Center and Systems Research Labs. Eventually, Don and his wife Nancy moved to Ocala, Florida in retirement. In addition to his love for his country and family, Don loved to learn. Even in his last days, he juggled multiple Great Courses classes and enjoyed sharing what he was learning with others. Don amassed an impressive collection of tools and used them constantly for car and home repair projects. He collected coins on his travels around the world and accumulated a large collection that was, of course, impeccably organized and documented. He took special joy in his grandchildren and playing tricks on them. Don was preceded in death by his wife of over fifty years and his four sisters, Millie, Bertha, Kathryn, and Rusty. He is survived by his sons Kevin (Jody) Blair and Mark (Julie) Blair, and five grandchildren. The family will receive friends and family from 10:30-11:30 AM Saturday, November 16th at Kirkmont Presbyterian Church, 3377 Shakertown Road in Beavercreek followed by a celebration of life service at 11:30. Interment in Dayton National Cemetery will occur at a later date. Condolences can be expressed to the family at tobiasfuneralhome.com



