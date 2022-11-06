BLAIN, Melody Sue



56, of Springfield, passed away November 2, 2022, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on August 24, 1966, the daughter of Ralph D. and Alberta N. Parsell. Melody was a graduate of Springfield North High School and earned her BS degree from Wright State University. Melody was the Payroll Manager with American Signature. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and a beloved Wife, Mom, and Grandma. When she sat down to relax, you could find her reading a book. Melody was preceded in death by her father Ralph Parsell; nephew Brandon Pelfrey; and mother-in-law Gloria J. Blain. Survivors include her husband Jonathan K. Blain, whom she married August 31, 1991; mother Alberta Parsell; children Courtney (Skyler) Newell and Haygan (Kathleen) Blain; brother Ralph (Maggie) Parsell, Jr.; sisters Terri (Bruce) Sherry and Beth (Ken) Nichols; grandson Maddox Blain; father-in-law Richard Blain; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Christine (Terry) Pelfrey and Richie L. Blain; and several nieces and nephews. Services to honor Melody will be Monday at 1:00PM in the Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Bruce Kramer officiating. Family and friends may call from Noon until time of services. Entombment to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the Breast Cancer Endowment Fund of Clark County, Inc PO Box 2852, Springfield, Ohio 45501 or https://bcefofclarkcounty.org/. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



