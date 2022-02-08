BLAHO, Margaret

BLAHO (Coy), Margaret



Age 78 of Waynesville, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Peggy was born Aug. 10, 1943, to Norman and Evelyn (Lewis) Coy of Beavercreek, Ohio. She is survived by her children Rebecca and Curtis of Waynesville, and brother Jerry Coy of Dayton. She was preceded in death by her husband Ron Blaho and brother, Myron Coy. Peggy donated her body to the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine Anatomical Gift



Program. There will be a celebration of life for friends and family at a later date. If desired, contributions can be made to the Wayne Township Fire Department in Waynesville.

