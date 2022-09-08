BLAECHLE, Ruby



Age 81 of Fairfield died peacefully on Saturday, September 3, 2022, in her sleep and went on to meet Jesus who she faithfully served all the days of her life. She was born on August 29, 1941, in Lebanon, OH, the daughter of the late Paul and Gertrude Todd. On August 30, 1969 She married John Blaechle and they both enjoyed over 50 years of married life. Ruby was an incredible cook, and she was well known for some of her recipes throughout the area. She worked for two bakeries, dietary department at Mercy South Hospital, and was in line production at Pierre Foods before retiring in 2015. She leaves her husband of 53 years John Blaechle of Fairfield; one brother-in-law Tom Blaechle of Middletown; one sister June Kelly of Hamilton; one niece Becky (Jerome) Carruba of Hamilton. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Pastor Rick Witt of Faith Pentecostal Church is officiating the ceremony. Ruby will be laid to rest in Butler County Memorial Park. Online condolences can be made at



www.websterfuneralhomes.com