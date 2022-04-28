BLACKSHEAR,



DaJuana Nacole



Affectionately known as "Nickie" was born on August 31, 1973. She is the "baby girl" of Carol Jenatte Henderson and Rickie Bernard Foster. She was baptized and raised in



Phillips Temple C. M. E. Church. She began her dedication to the Lord as an active member of the Christian Youth Fellowship. DaJuana was a graduate of Trotwood Madison High School, Class of 1991. She was a strong advocate for education. She attended Xavier University (1995) where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Social Work. After graduation she worked for the City of Dayton as an Adult Probation Officer. She went on to further her education at the University of Dayton (2003) and obtained a Master's Degree in Education. She worked as a Public School Teacher for over 15 years in Dayton Public Schools and Columbus City Schools. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, P.C. and Grace Henderson; paternal grandparents, Eddie and Rosa Lee Foster; aunts, Stephanie and Delaine Henderson; uncles, Ronald and Eddie Lee Foster. She is survived by her



devoted son, Antwan Bernard Blackshear; beloved parents: mother, Carol Henderson and father, Rickie Foster (Renee);



devoted sister, Dionne Simmons; brothers, Shane Foster, Chaquiwane Curtis, and Chaquille Curtis; stepsister, Shalesha Henderson; nephews, Dorian Warfield, Charley Simmons IV, and Shamar Foster; nieces, Shaniya and Anilah Foster; loving aunts, Vickie Henderson, Patti Jo Foster, Linda Foster, Jennifer Foster; devoted cousins, Desmond Henderson, Dejah Stephens and Marlene Foster; devoted Godmother, Dorothy Dozier; Godsisters, Paulette Cowan, Carol Robinson, Randy Keller; Godsons, Joshua Dior Houston and Kai Parker; special friends, Arva, Arlisha, Kim, LaSandra, Shawnda and Sara; a host of



loving family and friends. Funeral service 11 am Friday, April 29, at Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd. Visitation 10-11 am. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

