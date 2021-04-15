BLACKFORD, Doris M.



Age 90 of Dayton, passed away April 12, 2021. She was born January 26, 1931, in Dayton to the late Charles and Eula (Clark) Eads. In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Blackford and her daughter, Jill Ann Blackford.



She is survived by her loving children, Robert Keith (Terri Swearengin) Blackford, Kimberly (David) Ransom and Donald Kevin (Wanda) Blackford; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and dear friends.



Family will receive guests from 12-1 PM on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd, Dayton, 45459) where a funeral service will begin at 1 PM. Doris will be laid to rest next to her husband following the service at David's Cemetery, Kettering, OH.



