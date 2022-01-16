BLACKBURN, John Cameron "Jack"



Age 86, of Springfield, passed away on December 23, 2021, at Northwood Care Center. He was born in Bluffton, Ohio, on November 21, 1935, son of the late John H. and Ada Corinn (King) Blackburn. Jack was a graduate of The Ohio State



University and received his master's degree from BGSU. He worked most of his life as a counselor, with various stints working as a teacher and professor at Urbana University. Jack spent many years working for various social service organizations and had his own private practice. In his later years, Jack started a non-profit organization, Corinn's Way, to help



families, women, and young parents. He was also a lifelong competitive racewalker, who was an alternate on the 1972 USA Olympic Team and a five-time centurion. Survivors



include his children, Christopher Russell Knotts, Kathleen Blackburn-Webb, Timothy Evan Blackburn, Molly Jones, James Loomis Leslie III, Nathan King Blackburn, Abraham Elisha Blackburn, Ryan Bibbee, and John Christian Blackburn; 22 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Sara Fernandez. He is also survived by former wife, Joyce Polyak. Jack was preceded in death by his former wives, Mary Jo Blackburn, and Judy Blackburn. Family and friends are invited to gather on Monday, January 24, 2022, from 5-7pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Jack's life will be held on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, beginning at 11:00am at Restored Life Ministries, 1117 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Jack's name to Interfaith Hospitality Network, 501 W. High St., Springfield, Ohio 45506. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting



