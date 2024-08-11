Black, Stephen "Steve"



Stephen Mark Black, age 68 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2024. He was born June 18, 1956 in Dayton, Ohio the son of Otto and Carole Black.



Steve is survived by his daughter, Annelise (Benjamin) Maxwell; sister, Gina (Joseph) Gural; niece, Tiffany (Jason) Bennett; great-nephew, James and two great-nieces, Alice and Amy. He is also survived by numerous family and friends.



He is preceded in death by his father, Otto Black.



Steve was a proud graduate of The Ohio State University. He worked for OSU for over 30 years. After retirement, he worked for PSA Airlines. He enjoyed traveling and had loved anything related to aviation and was always looking up at the sky as planes flew over. He was very kind, generous, supportive, hardworking, and had a goofy sense of humor. The most important thing to Steve was family, especially spending quality time with his daughter and granddogs.



The family hopes those who would like to honor him will find a quiet time to remember who he was in your life and be thankful for the time you had together. In lieu of a public funeral service, individual families are encouraged to have their own private memorial at this time.



If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Air Force Museum Foundation online at https://www.afmuseum.com/givenow



