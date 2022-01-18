BLACK, ELLA

BLACK (McQueen), Ella Mae



Ella Mae (McQueen) Black, 91, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded in love by her family in her final days in Springboro, Ohio, on Saturday, January 15th. She has joyfully joined the love of her life, Raymond "Pete" Black, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Jeff Black and his wife Lora Black and daughter Jade of Boise, Idaho, and Pamela Black and her partner, Chris Meinke of Germantown, Ohio. She adored her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Julie Rohs and her husband, Curtis and children, Logan (with his fiancée Kristen and children, Aiden and Leo), Lauren, Austin, Tyler, and Jaiden, Angie Eby with her husband Andy and children, Sarah, Emily, Zachary and Bailey, Jill Cusick with her husband Mike and son Micah, Amy Jessee with her husband Chris and children, Addison, Alden, Alex and Asher, Laura Swope with her husband Andy and children, Avery and Owen, Tommy Hancock with his wife Sarah and children, Austin, Virginia and Sadie, Matt Black with his wife Somer and children, Adele, Molly Mae, John and Leia. She was a loving and devoted wife for 63 years. She was known to her family as Nanny; she always knew how to bring the fun. She hosted many slumber parties, including dress-up in her square dancing clothes and wigs, sliding down the stairs toward the grandfather clock, Tang on tap, and grits with sugar, butter, and Cool Whip to greet you in the morning. The RV trips to Florida always meant an overnight stay at KOA with a pool. She never hesitated to set up the sprinkler for her grandchildren to run through in their underwear. Ella Mae and Pete always led an active social life surrounded by many friends. They loved the outdoors, including landscaping their lawn, walking the woods to find great photo opportunities, building their dream home, and serving others. Our family never saw "Nanny" unhappy or angry a day in our lives. You could always count on her out-of-tune Happy Birthday song call. Her favorite thing was to be serenaded by her precious husband. Ella Mae continued to speak to Pete every day after his passing and could not wait for the day to see him again. Her grandchildren know she and Papaw Pete will be waiting for them to tell them they love them "a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck." No doubt, Pete was waiting at those pearly white gates singing, "When your old wedding ring was new, and each dream that I dreamed came true, I remember with pride how we stood side by side, what a beautiful picture you made as my bride." Side by side they have always been and are once again. Private services held at the convenience of the family. www.rosehillfunerals.com.

