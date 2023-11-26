Black, Barbara

Black (VanKirk), Barbara Ann



Barbara Ann Black, age 93, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2023, at Spring Hills Singing Woods Nursing Home. She was born on June 28, 1930, to the late Harry Edgar and Ruth Pauline (Tice) VanKirk in Piqua, Ohio. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, crafting, ceramics, sewing, and most of all her dogs. Barbara and her late husband Gerald were very passionate about their yard and proudly received The Englewood City Beautiful Award in 2001. Barbara is survived by her sons: Scott (Kevin Furay) Black, & Terry Black, daughter: Yvonne McCray, grandson: Darrell (Jayme) Black, great grandsons: Boston & Edison Black, brother: Wayne (Jill Boyd) VanKirk Sr., nephew: Wayne (Debbie Simpson) VanKirk Jr. and his children Colin VanKirk & Nick Youngerman, niece: Paula (Mark) Fasick and her children Tori (Drake) Justice & Taylor Nicole Collins: special friend Kathie Watson Burns and her mother Pauline Watson, along with other family members and friends who she leaves to cherish her memory. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband: Gerald D. Black, grandson: Brian McCray. A Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until the time of her Memorial Service at 11:00 am, on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, OH 45322). Inurnment will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery in West Milton. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association (6077 Far Hills Ave Suite 117, Dayton, OH 45459) in Barbara's memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home - Englewood

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral