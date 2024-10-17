Bittner, Donald E. "Buck"



Bittner, Donald E. "Buck", 70 of Yellow Springs died on Monday, October 14, 2024 at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. He was born in Cedarville, Ohio on November 2, 1953 the son of Robert Bittner, Sr. and Nancy (Shellabarger) Bittner. He retired after many years of drilling and blasting for many different companies. He was the 2015 Ohio driller of the year. Buck was a world traveler later in life with his wife, family and friends. He was the 200th lung transplant recipient at Ohio State University. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Christopher (Denese) Bittner; two grandchildren, Amanda and Eric; sister-in-law, Sharon Bittner and many nieces and nephews including, Cathi Hartman and Valarie Roberts. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia; siblings, Victoria Smith, Robert Bittner, Jr. His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Clifton Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Donate Life.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com